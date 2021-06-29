Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.14. 304,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,645,350. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.60.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.