DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post $108.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.27 million and the highest is $133.74 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $20.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 432.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $475.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.76 million to $548.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $729.11 million, with estimates ranging from $660.36 million to $851.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,721. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 792,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 479,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,992,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

