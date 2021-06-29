Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 438,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $61,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $152.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.70. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.