DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,112,500 shares, a growth of 18,137.7% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,398,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DigitalTown stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. DigitalTown has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About DigitalTown

DigitalTown, Inc provides integrated search, community, and commerce platform for Web and mobile devices. The company offers DigitalTown platform that supports online and mobile communities. Its platform provides content search services; enables communities to stay informed, as well as to connect and communicate with other members of the community; provides online commerce solution for merchants; offers courier and delivery management solutions; and provides integrated administrative tools for managing content, community, and commerce.

