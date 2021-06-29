digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of DIGI opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04. digitiliti has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

digitiliti Company Profile

Digitiliti, Inc provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers.

