Digiwage (WAGE) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Digiwage has a market cap of $50,682.16 and approximately $11.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.