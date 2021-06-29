Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 59.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $1,145.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000967 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00160974 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

