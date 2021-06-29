DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report sales of $4.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.48 billion and the lowest is $4.36 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.08 billion to $20.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion.

DISH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

DISH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.73. 2,824,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.16.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in DISH Network by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.