DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock.

DISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

