Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,534,000 after acquiring an additional 78,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $215.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.77. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

