Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Donaldson reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.46. 4,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,324. Donaldson has a one year low of $44.88 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.5% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 625,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,381,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 28.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,513,000 after buying an additional 103,597 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Donaldson by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

