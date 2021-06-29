Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Update

Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of Draper Esprit stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32. Draper Esprit has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $12.85.
About Draper Esprit
