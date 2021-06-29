Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.50 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DRUNF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of DRUNF opened at $21.23 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

