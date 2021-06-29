Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Shares of DRM stock opened at C$26.13 on Monday. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of C$17.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -39.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.07 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is currently -37.48%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.