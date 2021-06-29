Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

