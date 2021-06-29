Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,654 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

Shares of HTHT opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.66. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.