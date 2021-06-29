Duality Advisers LP Makes New $233,000 Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
Chewy stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4,150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.08.
CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.
In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
