Duality Advisers LP Makes New $233,000 Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4,150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

