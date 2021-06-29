Duality Advisers LP Sells 110,505 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,505 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 150,576.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 324,194 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1,241.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $829,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

