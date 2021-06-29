Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $795,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZUO opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,510. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

