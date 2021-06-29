Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.660-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.63 million.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.43. Duluth has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

