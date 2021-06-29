Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 20,728 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,728 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 623.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 101,670 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Truist upped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

MAS stock opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

