Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,937 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,297,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,594,000 after purchasing an additional 799,220 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,471,000 after buying an additional 411,200 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,701,000 after buying an additional 477,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,544,000 after buying an additional 1,473,270 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,279,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.