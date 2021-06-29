Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $2,127,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BTI opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.