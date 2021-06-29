Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,947,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

VNT opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.14. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

