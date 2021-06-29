Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.29 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,611 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,717,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $553.94 per share, for a total transaction of $276,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $556.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.54.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

