Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.38 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,699 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of MasTec by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.21.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

