Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $634.43 million, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,647 shares of company stock worth $5,479,605 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 239,273 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

