Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 44,653 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 44,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,941.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,961 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $8,005.15.

On Friday, June 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,500 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 18,696 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,687.36.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,957 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,278.83.

On Thursday, May 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,347 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $5,216.40.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 42,153 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,426.66.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,647 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $4,704.63.

On Monday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 959 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $1,304.24.

On Friday, April 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,537 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $10,250.32.

On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,945 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $17,864.10.

Shares of SREV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 773,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,811. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $128.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,186,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 170,951 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,125,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 386,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 412,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,957,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 44,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

