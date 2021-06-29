Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 44,653 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 44,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,941.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,961 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $8,005.15.
- On Friday, June 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,500 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,850.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 18,696 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,687.36.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,957 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,278.83.
- On Thursday, May 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,347 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $5,216.40.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 42,153 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,426.66.
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,647 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $4,704.63.
- On Monday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 959 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $1,304.24.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,537 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $10,250.32.
- On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,945 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $17,864.10.
Shares of SREV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 773,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,811. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $128.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,186,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 170,951 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,125,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 386,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 412,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,957,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 44,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.
About ServiceSource International
ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.