EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 257.7% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS EVAHF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 6,358,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,886. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08. EGF Theramed Health has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.45.

About EGF Theramed Health

EGF Theramed Health Corp., a consumer technology company, develops technologies, products, and diagnostic tools for personalized medical care. It engages in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems; and extraction and purification of botanical extracts and creation of extract formulations, as well as development of medical monitoring device technologies.

