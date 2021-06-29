Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.92. Eltek shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 12,011 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Eltek alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of -2.64.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Eltek at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.