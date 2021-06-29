Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 82,348 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 82,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,497,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IFF opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $150.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

