Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU stock opened at $486.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.99 and a 1 year high of $491.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

