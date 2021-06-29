Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $9.94 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 366.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,508. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $141.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Raymond James increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.41.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

