Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 13,000 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twilio were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 18.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 18.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,941,000 after purchasing an additional 275,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,523 shares of company stock worth $48,782,968. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $394.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.92. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $206.56 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.80.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.