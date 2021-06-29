Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 18,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after buying an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

Shares of TMUS opened at $145.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

