Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,000 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Baidu were worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $205.18 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIDU. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

