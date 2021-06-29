Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 243,500 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

BABA stock opened at $228.59 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

