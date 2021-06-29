Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $20.27 million and approximately $96,851.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00136749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00165800 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,923.60 or 1.00101648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

