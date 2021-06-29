EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. Decreases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,506,586 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,253,293 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 49.1% of EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. owned about 0.96% of Devon Energy worth $142,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.20. 224,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,645,350. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

