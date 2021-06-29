Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a growth of 1,017.2% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ENGIY opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81.

ENGIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

