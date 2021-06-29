Enigma Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $2.98 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0969 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

