Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Raised to C$2.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$1.40 to C$2.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.72.

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.22 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$360.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

