Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases New Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PDF Solutions by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in PDF Solutions by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDF Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.50. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.79.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

