Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 3,700 Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Digi International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Digi International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at about $2,566,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Digi International by 19.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Digi International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $687.75 million, a PE ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DGII shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.19.

Digi International Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

