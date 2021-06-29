Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes $30,000 Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.55 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

