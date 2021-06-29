Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) Insider Susan (Sue) Klose Acquires 500,000 Shares

Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) insider Susan (Sue) Klose purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$49,000.00 ($35,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Envirosuite

Envirosuite Limited develops and sells environmental management technology platform solutions. It offers environmental management software for environmental compliance, risk management, incident intelligence, impact modelling, source identification, blast management, and environmental intelligence. The company serves port operators, oil refineries, and government, as well as mining and wastewater industries.

