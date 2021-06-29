EOSDT Trading Down 2.8% This Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC on popular exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $2,832.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00151376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00168135 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,278.64 or 1.00137723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

