EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce $102.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.88 million and the highest is $110.11 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $97.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $438.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $436.50 million to $440.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $495.04 million, with estimates ranging from $482.36 million to $502.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

EPR Properties stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 606,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,510. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

