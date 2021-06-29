EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of EPR Properties worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $13,578,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 58.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,140,000 after buying an additional 47,334 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,434,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. Analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

