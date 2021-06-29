Eristica Price Up 252.4% Over Last Week (ERT)

Eristica (CURRENCY:ERT) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, Eristica has traded up 252.4% against the US dollar. Eristica has a total market cap of $285,862.48 and $2.00 worth of Eristica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eristica coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00055811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.47 or 0.00683079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00039039 BTC.

About Eristica

Eristica (CRYPTO:ERT) is a coin. Eristica’s total supply is 230,502,120 coins and its circulating supply is 172,481,794 coins. Eristica’s official Twitter account is @EsportsDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Eristica is blog.eristica.com . Eristica’s official website is eristica.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Esports.com is an Ethereum based platform where gamers and gaming fans are able to share, curate and enjoy content together or participate in and contribute to events. The one-stop service platform is slipt in 3 mains branches: education, entertainment, and statistics. Users can participate in creating content for these areas by writing guides or producing videos. Esports.com platform is powered by the Esports Reward Tokens (ERT) which is used to pay for training, acquiring in-game items, hardware merchandising, unlocking the premium subscription tiers, rewards for creating content and unlocking exclusive content. “

